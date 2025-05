More Police Crackdown on Protesters Supporting Palestine at University of Texas, Austin - yesterday 40+ Arrested

49 views • 12 months ago

An article to read, about Protest laws in Texas ... In late March, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered public universities to revise their free speech policies and singled out some pro-Palestine student groups, saying they should be subject to discipline. :

The protest “would have stayed peaceful” if the officers had not turned out in force ready to fight.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.