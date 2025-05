Bo Polny | What Happens Now? | “Between September 16th And October 31st It’s Going to Be Biblical” | “Something WILD is About to go Down” | The Analyst of Time

We welcome back to the Moms on a Mission Podcast the amazing Analyst of Time, Bo Polny from https://www.gold2020forecast.com/. Bo shares with us that based on his analysis of the Word of God, that something monumental is going to occur in October. Listen and find out what he says! He explains that we can start preparing and hedging against inflation by owning real wealth which is gold and silver. Bo tells us that no paper currency has ever lasted the test of time and that only gold and silver has remained. Head over to Miles Franklin at [email protected] today and just start a conversation. They want to educate! And tell them that Moms on a Mission sent you for you for the best pricing! And please follow the Moms on a Mission Podcast on Rumble to help support sharing the truth. https://rumble.com/c/c-2376054. Thank you!





