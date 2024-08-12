BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON E314 Parash 45 VaEtchanan Dvarim Deut 3_22_7_11 HQ

E314 Parash 45 VaEtchanan D’varim (Deut) 3:22–7:11





Deu 6:4 "Sh'ma, Yisra'el! Yehovah Eloheinu, Yehovah echad [Hear, Isra'el! Adonai our God, Adonai is one];

Deu 6:4 שׁמע ישׂראל יהוה אלהינו יהוה אחד׃

There are latterly 3 different themes in this portion. It really should be more than one teaching, but…





Theme one you get what you deserve





Theme two do not add or subtract from perfection of HIS word





Theme three sh’ma Jew & Gentile if you want to have Yah walk among you





