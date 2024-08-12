BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON E314 Parash 45 VaEtchanan Dvarim Deut 3_22_7_11 HQ

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
E314 Parash 45 VaEtchanan D’varim (Deut) 3:22–7:11
Deu 6:4 "Sh'ma, Yisra'el! Yehovah Eloheinu, Yehovah echad [Hear, Isra'el! Adonai our God, Adonai is one];
Deu 6:4 שׁמע ישׂראל יהוה אלהינו יהוה אחד׃
There are latterly 3 different themes in this portion. It really should be more than one teaching, but…
Theme one you get what you deserve
Theme two do not add or subtract from perfection of HIS word
Theme three sh’ma Jew & Gentile if you want to have Yah walk among you