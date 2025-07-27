Tandemkross Fire Starter Firing Pin for the Walther P22

AmbGun Walther P22 Page

TandemKross provided another excuse for a Walther P22Q video with their Fire Starter Firing Pin.





I’ve had no live fire problems with my P22 twins, so I'm not looking to fix a problem but rather improve durability and reliability.





The Fire Starter Firing pin requires you to drive out a roll pin to remove the bolt face from the slide, capture the safety plunger, pull the firing pin, and secure the firing pin return spring. I couldn’t detect any change in dimensions, but the Fire Starter does look like better quality steel than the stock firing pin. Installation is the reverse: I recommend following TK’s instruction video to make sure the firing pin block is properly seated and that the firing pin return spring is in place. Since the slide holds these pieces in place you can't just flip things over to get a good view of reinstallation. Maybe a mirror would help. I just took my time by feel and took care to make sure the safety plunger spring didn't get fouled.





My pre-installation live fire baseline had no malfunctions. Post installation 100 rounds of live fire produced no malfunctions either. But durability was my goal for the firing pin. Anyone experiencing light strikes or suffering a broken firing pin should install the American made TandemKross Fire Starter Firing Pin rather than seeking a warranty replacement of the mediocre stock one.





The Fire Starter will be going in my other P22.