Andriivka direction Bahatyr offensive - Rybar’s Analysis
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
14 views • 4 months ago

Andriivka direction: Bahatyr offensive — Rybar’s Analysis📝

In the Andriivka direction, the offensive by the “Vostok” Group continues. One of the key objectives in the near term is the liberation of Bahatyr, which assault units are now approaching from multiple directions.

In recent days, Russian forces have significantly expanded their control in the vicinity of the village, clearing parts of the surrounding forest belts. The enemy, however, is not holding a static defense and responds with regular counterattacks.

🔻Details of the combat timeline in this sector:

▪️By April 17, Russian assault groups broke through several forest belts and established a foothold near the outskirts of Bahatyr.

▪️At the same time, Ukrainian formations remained active, conducting raids in the zone of irrigation canals along the Vovcha River.

Until recently, small Ukrainian infantry groups even managed to reach the outskirts of Konstyantynopil, taking advantage of fire cover from elevated terrain to the north. Now, Russian forces have taken control of all access routes to the village, denying the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) the ability to deploy units along the riverbank.

▪️At present, Russian troops have significantly widened their salient toward Bohatyr, having secured forest belts between Rozlyv and Rozdolne, and reached the dam south of the Vovcha River.

▪️The enemy is concentrating forces in Bahatyr and the neighboring Oleksiivka, frequently launching counterattacks and putting up stiff resistance.

❗️Combat within Bahatyr itself has not yet begun. The immediate task for Russian forces is to expand the controlled area around the village and establish secure supply routes.

#Andriivka #video #digest #map #Russia #Ukraine

⭐️@rybar

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
