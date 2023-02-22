Here's What Really Goes On With Persons Who Do School Shootings & Mass Shootings Of Children & Adults

Paul Preston of New California presents information on CIA black ops and how they can mind control individuals to do very evil deeds such as going into schools to shoot and kill children or anyone who gets in the way. It can also be to kill people at certain venues like a movie theater and other places where people are gathered together so that there are many people to kill which is for the purpose of creating fear and an excuse to destroy gun rights and your second amendment rights to keep and bear arms.





You will hear from a black ops CIA person and how he got involved with the CIA and the things the CIA and he have done in the past and also about how the CIA can mind control a person to do anything they want including commiting suicide after the primary objective of their mission has been completed.