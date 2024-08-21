BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s marriage is dead. Here’s the obituary.
LumainHope
194 views • 8 months ago

Bennifer, the alluring union (and disunion, then reunion) of Hollywood and pop music royals Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, has died after a long bout of public discord and a TMZ report, confirmed by People magazine, that Lopez filed for divorce Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court — two years after their 2022 wedding. The couple’s relationship, this time, was about 3½ years old.

It was a second death for the seemingly unlikely yet curiously inspired pairing, which combined Affleck’s and Lopez’s first names and formed a 21st-century powerhouse portmanteau that both gave and took away hope for a celebrity-obsessed American culture.

Keywords
jennifer lopezben affleckhollywooh
