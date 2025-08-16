Kirill Dmitriev commented on the talks between Putin & Trump - Dmitriev is RDIF head, among Russian delegation at Alaska

Kirill Dmitriev commented on the recent talks between Putin and Trump:

“It was a very positive, constructive dialogue. The American side received the Russian delegation well. As the presidents said, many issues were resolved, and a number still remain. Importantly, President Trump noted the significant potential for economic cooperation between Russia and the United States. And despite considerable opposition, we will continue building Russian-American relations, which have great potential.”

Also: Trump described his meeting with Putin in Alaska as “very good.”

He said the talks covered many issues and noted significant progress.

The U.S. president expressed confidence that Putin wants to reach an agreement on Ukraine.

Trump stated that an agreement on Ukraine now depends on Zelensky.

Trump said there is a very good chance of reaching an agreement on Ukraine, adding that his meeting with Putin in Alaska was “10 out of 10.”

Trump said preparations are underway for a meeting involving himself, Putin, and Zelensky.

Trump told Fox News that while no deal was reached, the sides made significant progress in the talks.

With Hannity Trump said: Trump says he disagreed with Putin on one major issue but wouldn’t say what it was. He asked about sanctions: Trump said not right now.. because of today I don't have to think about it.. maybe in 2-3 weeks. 🤣

Trump said that Russia presented him with a list of more than 1,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war that Ukraine must agree to accept



