Biden Wants To Send $100m To Gaza Strip

21 views • 10/31/2023

Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html

President Biden says the Palestinians deserve foreign aid despite fears the money will likely end up being used by Hamas to fight Israel. One America's Nathaniel Mannor has the latest.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.