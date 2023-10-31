Biden Wants To Send $100m To Gaza Strip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Biden says the Palestinians deserve foreign aid despite fears the money will likely end up being used by Hamas to fight Israel. One America's Nathaniel Mannor has the latest.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html