- Nothing has changed fundamentally within the US power structure to change the overall objectives of US special interests in regards to pursuing primacy worldwide, thus, no fundamental change in US foreign policy has taken place;
- The US geopolitical priority is the pursuit of unipolar hegemony through a division of labor and strategic sequencing, wanting a ceasefire to allow European forces to position themselves inside Ukraine allowing the US to pivot the center of global conflict to Middle East, Asia-Pacific;
- The US will provide Russia irresistible terms to lure Russia into a ceasefire and will use European client states to “disrupt” peace by sending in military forces to Ukraine, claiming Europe did it “unilaterally” in the same manner the US used Israel to attack Iran earlier this year;
- At the same time the US continues to encircle Russia through its interference in the Caucasus region, dismembering Iran’s network of allies in the Middle East, threatening to arrest Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro, and continues to prepare US military forces for confrontation with China in the Asia-Pacific, all of these nations being Russian allies;
- The US just used negotiations as a means of luring in Iran for a US-Israel decapitation strike on Iran’s military and political leadership, enabled the recent Israeli decapitation strikes on Hezbollah’s leadership last year, and President Trump himself recently gloated about luring Iranian General Qassem Soleimani to Iraq where a US drone strike killed him in 2020 - all of which raises the risk for Russian President Vladimir Putin traveling to the US for “diplomacy” with an “agreement incapable” government;
