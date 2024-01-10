Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Covid Vaccines under the Microscope | La Quinta Columna
channel image
The Prisoner
8958 Subscribers
Shop now
512 views
Published 2 months ago

 If at any time you are forced to undergo medical or surgical treatment by "medical or sanitary" personnel, expose the contents of this short video to the personnel forcing you to be immunised as a condition of your admission or surgery.
DOWNLOAD IT AND SHARE IT, USE IT AND GET THESE PEOPLE IN TROUBLE. In most cases, they will change their minds.

Source @La Quinta Columna

Keywords
microscopecovid vaccinesla quinta columna

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket