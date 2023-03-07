Quo Vadis





March 4, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for March 3, 2023.





Here are the words of Our Lady:





My children, thank you for listening to my call in your hearts and for bending your knees in prayer.





My children, I ask you to return to God, without Him you will not be able to do anything. Learn to listen to the voice of Jesus in your hearts and during prayer.





Children, you are in the world but you are not of the world. Without God your life would have a different meaning.





Always be ready, because this battle will be strong and everything will lead to a serious war, but still you continue to live as always and with indifference.





Open your child hearts, your stone hearts and let the light of God enter.





Do not be tempted by Satan, he knows that he will lose and is attacking you much more, but rest assured that good will always win.





Be lights of the world to sweep away the darkness that covers you.





Pray my children, pray for my beloved children and for the Church.





Now I caress your heart as a testimony of my presence in this blessed place.





Pray under the Crucifix of Jesus and He will bless you.





Now I leave you with my Maternal blessing, in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





The alleged Marian apparitions in Trevignano Romano in Italy to Gisella Cardia are relatively new.





They began in 2016 following her visit to Mejuhgoria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and purchase of a statuette of Our Lady, which subsequently began to weep blood.





The apparitions have already been the subject of an Italian national TV broadcast during which the seer behaved with remarkable calm in the face of some heated criticism from panelists in the studio toward her and two books.





And the local Bishop of Civita Castellana appears to have been quietly supportive of Gisella Cardia, having given access early on to a chapel for the overwhelming influx visitors who began to gather in the Cardia’s house to pray, once news of the apparitions began to spread.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2aEaf9Q9Oc



