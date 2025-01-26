Residents of the town of Taybeh, southern Lebanon, defy the Lebanese army's orders & return to their town, despite the Israeli occupation forces that violated the ceasefire & refused to withdraw

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Residents of the town of Taybeh, southern Lebanon, defy the Lebanese army's orders and return to their town, despite the presence of Israeli occupation forces that violated the ceasefire and refused to withdraw.
Adding about this, later same day, Jan 26:
Israel and Lebanon have extended the deadline for the withdrawal of Israeli troops to February 18, the White House stated.