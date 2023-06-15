BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RFK Jr will be "Champion of Israel" - Ryan Cristian & Etienne de la Boetie2 Break it Down
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
60 views • 06/15/2023

Etienne de la Boetie2

Art of Liberty Foundation founder Etienne de la Boetie2 and Ryan Cristian, founder of The Last American Vagabond break down RFK's recent comments that he will be a "Champion for Israel" at a pro-Israeli parade where he marched with an Israeli Flag. The discussion took place on the AM Wake Up Show hosted by Steve Poikonen.

Get the rest of the article that Etienne shared in the video @ https://artofliberty.substack.com/p/rfk-jr-and-understanding-zioniststatist

The AM Wake Up Show is LIVE M-F 7-10amPST
http://rokfin.com/amwakeup

Follow Ryan Cristian at https://www.TheLastAmericanVagabond.com/

Etienne de la Boetie2
Executive Director, The Art of Liberty Foundation
Author, “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!
Get the book: www.Government-Scam.com
All our Important Links: LinkTr.ee/ArtOfLiberty
My original writings and research: ArtOfLiberty.Substack.com
Our daily summary of the best of the alt. media: DailyNewsFromAoLF.Substack.com
www.ArtOfLiberty.org

Keywords
liesisraeljewsmoneypalestinezionismmediarfk jrorganized crimeresetcovid vaccineryan cristianetienne de la boetie2champion of israelart of liberty foundation
