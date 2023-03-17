© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"The CCP Has Not Only Invaded America's Airspace, Social Media Platforms, And Mainstream Media, But They Have Also Weaponized America's Federal Government Agencies — The FBI, SEC, IRS, And SDNY. One Of The BiggestManifestations Of The CCP's Weaponization Of Taxpayer Dollar-Funded Agencies Is The Lawsuits Against Mr. Miles Guo, The CCP's Number One Enemy!"
Joshua Feuerstein (@joshfeuerstein), founder of America First News, with the #NFSC at #CPAC2023 discussing the extent of CCP infiltration of the U.S.