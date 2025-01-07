FPV drones on fiber optics for Ukrainian military pickups, peacefully parked among the multi-story buildings of Pokrovsk.

Video from Jan 6th.

Adding, from original channel creator, that posted this video. This is Russian Orthodox Christmas Day, Jan 7th:

🎄Merry Christmas to all Christians.

Today is a bright, popular and truly OUR holiday!

On this day, I want to wish you all peace, love and prosperity. I want to send special congratulations to the fighters on the front lines. You are heroes!

And I wish all of us Russian people a speedy victory in this cruel war with the Western atheists.

Celebrate this holiday culturally with your family, and those who cannot spend it with their family, just be alone with God, no one can take that away from you.

Let faith illuminate your life with light, warmth, joy and well-being.

May your guardian angel protect you from all troubles and misfortunes. Happy holiday!



