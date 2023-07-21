RFK Jr: Dystopia & Totalitarianism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GREAT WORK, BOBBY!!!
* A government that can censor its critics has license for every atrocity.
* It is the beginning of totalitarianism.
* There has never been a time in history when we look back and the guys who were censoring people were the good guys.
* Once you start censoring, you’re on your way to dystopia and totalitarianism.
il Donaldo Trumpo | 20 July 2023