Life of a Soviet Citizen - PART 5 - THE SOVIET MIDDLE SCHOOL (part 2)

Watch the first part here https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/e9d58015-4fe5-4a86-8083-03f1ab51838f
In this video I discuss:
0:00 - Intro
0:40 - Collecting old paper and old metal (environmental propaganda)
5:11 - Pioneer class meetings (boooring)
5:57 - Self made newspapapers and critique posters (girls loved those!)
8:11 - Puberty and puritanism in USSR ("we have no sex!")
12:08 - Problems with school uniform
13:44 - Teenage pregnancies and punishments (only for the girls obviously)
16:18 - Compulsory health check ups and vaccinations without parental concent
21:17 - Graduation exams and ceremony
You can find me on Telegram group: https://t.me/theantired
Telegram chat: https://t.me/joinchat/yIkIbsX2WAcyN2Jk
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@katerinatheantired
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theantired/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-619333
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@theantired:a