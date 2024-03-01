BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Life of a Soviet Citizen - PART 5 - THE SOVIET MIDDLE SCHOOL (part 2)
The Anti Red
The Anti Red
2 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • 03/01/2024

Watch the first part here https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/e9d58015-4fe5-4a86-8083-03f1ab51838f


In this video I discuss:
0:00​ - Intro
0:40 - Collecting old paper and old metal (environmental propaganda)
5:11 - Pioneer class meetings (boooring)
5:57 - Self made newspapapers and critique posters (girls loved those!)
8:11 - Puberty and puritanism in USSR ("we have no sex!")
12:08 - Problems with school uniform
13:44 - Teenage pregnancies and punishments (only for the girls obviously)
16:18 - Compulsory health check ups and vaccinations without parental concent
21:17 - Graduation exams and ceremony


You can find me on Telegram group: https://t.me/theantired


Telegram chat: https://t.me/joinchat/yIkIbsX2WAcyN2Jk


Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@katerinatheantired


Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theantired/


Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-619333


Odysee: https://odysee.com/@theantired:a



Keywords
schooleducationcommunismsovietsocialismpioneerussrpuberty
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy