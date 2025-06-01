BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
MEN OF LAW Podcast 6 with Jennisue Jessen
MEN OF LAW - MOVIE
MEN OF LAW - MOVIE
4 views • 3 months ago

🔥 Episode 6! 🔥

In this episode Karl speaks with Jennisue Jessen who was trafficked at the age of four and didn't escape from her captors until well into her teenage years. You will hear a sampling of what she endured, how she pulled herself together, and how she now helps others heal, many of them minors, from emotional and psychological trauma associated with sex trafficking.

You’ll hear:

✅ How her own grandfather trafficked her

✅ How she had no one to turn to for help

✅ How she can now deliver a message of hope


Her organization, Compass 31, empowers Human Trafficking Survivors to heal, grow, and thrive:

https://compass31.org


Her book, The Lucky One, is an inspiring call to action that will empower you to make a difference and build a future filled with hope.

https://www.amazon.com/Lucky-One-Trafficking-Survivors-Captivity-ebook/dp/B01EU04VZA


🎧 Don’t forget to LIKE, COMMENT, and SUBSCRIBE to spread awareness!

📢 LIKE the Men of Law Podcast page for future episodes.


#MenOfLawPodcast #HumanTraffickingAwareness #SafetyTips #ProtectOurChildren #KarlLentini #JusticeMatters


🎬 MEN OF LAW, the movie, is coming soon—a gripping story about a former cop’s mission to rescue his kidnaped daughter. Until then, the podcast brings real-world insight to light.


movie trailer https://youtu.be/ni_4qGfrctk


#MenOfLaw #HumanTraffickingAwareness #KarlLentini #SupportIndependentFilm

crime trafficking safety
