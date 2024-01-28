Texas Brouhaha

Well, the land invasion by illegal aliens being orchestrated by the United Nations and a myriad of Non-Governmental Organizations has finally come to a head in Eagle Pass Texas. This situation will only grow with the upcoming Take Our Border Back rallies starting tomorrow and culminating on February 3rd. This is a necessity for healing an open wound in the body of the United States that has existed for 40 years. In the eighties, President Ronald Reagan tried amnesty to try to stop the flow of immigrants. It has only festered since then to today's problem.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.