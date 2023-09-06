BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Terminator Seeds Will Result in Mass Starvation!
Ban Terminator SeedsCampaign to ban terminator technology at the national and international levels

Purpose: The Ban Terminator Campaign seeks to promote government bans on Terminator technology at the national and international levels, and supports the efforts of civil society, farmers, Indigenous peoples and social movements to campaign against it.

Visit Site HERE: https://www.etcgroup.org/content/ban-terminator

Leverkusen Germany, June 7, 2018 - Bayer successfully completed the acquisition of Monsanto on Thursday. Shares in the U.S. company will no longer be traded on the New York Stock Exchange, with Bayer now the sole owner of Monsanto Company. Monsanto shareholders are being paid 128 U.S. dollars per share. J.P. Morgan assisted Bayer with processing the purchase price payment for the largest acquisition in the company’s history. According to the conditional approval from the United States Department of Justice, the integration of Monsanto into Bayer can take place as soon as the divestments to BASF have been completed. This integration process is expected to commence in approximately two months.

gmomonsantobayernwodepopulationslaveryterminator seedsmass starvationglobalist crime syndicatepatented seedsfood weaponization
