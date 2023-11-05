BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Exopolitics Today – Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – Nov 4, 2023
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
74 views • 11/05/2023

Michael Salla


Nov 4, 2023


Topics

Exopolitical State of the Planet Webinar

GSIC Roundtable Discussion

Interview with LA Marzulli – Nephilim, Ooparts, Reptilians & the Israel-Palestine Conflict

Star Nations News on the Hub, Negumak, etc. - Elena Danaan – Ep 2

The Hub and NASA announcement that humanity will never visit Jupiter

Ancient Tunnels under Gaza date back to Sargon of Akkad

Hollywood Disclosure Alliance – Genuine Disclosure or another CIA Psyop

AARO creates portal for govt, mil, and corp whistleblowers to disclose UFO info

Meme on Deep State controllers being magicians

Pentagon Press Conference for UAP reporting tool – David Grusch calls out AARO Director for lying about reaching out to him

Roundtable discussion on Remote Viewing with Tony Rodrigues, Elena Danaan, Alex Collier & Michael Salla

Discovery of White Hydrogen deposits excite scientists about new energy source

Sean Kirkpatrick about to be replaced as AARO Director

Netherlands and Iceland sign Artemis Accords

UK, joins Australia and Canada in not following US in disclosing UAP info – Deep State vs White Hats


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zASHbI6IK80

Keywords
nasaisraelpalestinejupiternephilimweek in reviewmagiciansremote viewingla marzulliexopoliticsancient tunnelsalex colliertony rodrigueselena danaanmichael sallaaaronegumakdavid gruschartemis accordsgsic roundtablestar nations newsthe hubhollywood disclosure alliancewhite hydrogen depositsuap info
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy