Bangladesh: Military Seizes Power after Coup against PM Hasina - part 3
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
0
68 views • 9 months ago

The military seizes power in Bangladesh after coup against PM Hasina.

Army Chief, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, announces he will lead a military interim government.

Indian Border Security Forces have raised alert levels along the border with Bangladesh amid unrest there.

India, amid the political crisis in Bangladesh, has suspended railway communications with this country.

This was reported by the Economic Times newspaper. It is noted that the trains has been interrupted indefinitely.

❗️Retired Prime Minister of Bangladesh seeks asylum in the UK, accompanied by her sister, who already has British citizenship - media

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and has fled the country for India in a military helicopter.

Anti-government protesters have reportedly stormed her official residence in the capital city of Dhaka.


