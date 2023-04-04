Dr. Jane Ruby

Apr 4, 2023

Katherine Watt discovered that there has been a transfer of US power occurring from the citizens and the three Constitutional branches of government to the HHS Secretary at the moment a “health emergency” is declared. This transforms free citizens into enslaved subjects. Katherine Watt has evidence that every Congress and all US Presidents legalized and funded the overthrow of the US Constitution. A massive domestic bioterrorism program was relabeled as a “public health program” to allow this Unconstitutional and unlawful tyranny, coordinated through the HHS department, DoD, and the WEF. Forced injections of a bioweapon is an integral part of the plan to enslave the masses.

Dr jane ruby, Katherine watt, medical tyranny, government takeover, government tyranny, usc 2381, treason, government crimes, arrest congress for treason, title 18 usc section 2381, subvert us constitution, article III, section 3 treason, levying war as treason, aid and comfort the enemy, overthrow constitution, government takeover of america, Katherine watt substack, bailiwick news, stop medical tyranny, medical freedom, medical choice, vaccine bioweapon, health emergency

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2g32la-us-government-takeover-threatening-liberty.html