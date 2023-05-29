BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Laws for all AI chat GPT and robots The laws the AI chat GPT and robots have to keep The best rules IMPORTANT! SPREAD FOR UTOPIA
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
231 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
67 views • 05/29/2023

First watch:The laws the directed energy weapon torturers are supposed to keep. (and enforce but don't) 2023-05-22 20-00

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/The-laws-the-directed-energy-weapon-torturers-are-supposed-to-keep-2023-05-22-20-00-720p:2


If you'd like to support me:

https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip


Catastrophic Contagion

https://catastrophiccontagion.centerforhealthsecurity.org/

13-year old girl dies from 'chroming,' latest alarming social media trend | Fox News

https://www.foxnews.com/world/13-year-old-girl-dies-chroming-alarming-social-media-trend

When Is Tisha B'av in 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027? - Chabad.org

https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/671903/jewish/When-Is-Tisha-Bav-in-2023-2024-2025-2026-and-2027.htm

Citizens Assemble - Roving Interactive Hive Invites Public to Experience Deliberative Democracy - Extinction Rebellion UK

https://extinctionrebellion.uk/2020/09/04/citizens-assemble-roving-interactive-hive-invites-public-to-experience-deliberative-democracy/

UK-rebellionroles.earth

https://volunteer.extinctionrebellion.uk/role/movement-broadcast-team-member-at-the-hive-Uk-wide/1263

Jew World Order

https://www.jewworldorder.org/

Worried About Sending Your Data to a Chatbot? 'PrivateGPT' Is Here

https://www.vice.com/en/article/3akd7y/worried-about-sending-your-data-to-a-chatbot-privategpt-is-here

Scientists Working to Generate Electricity From Thin Air Make Breakthrough

https://www.vice.com/en/article/93kade/scientists-working-to-generate-electricity-from-thin-air-make-breakthrough

demonio en billete de dolar - Google Search

rise kill - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=rise+kill

Stunning AI shows how it would kill 90%. w Elon Musk. - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J6Mdq3n6kgk

Turing test - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Turing_test

Keywords
lieshow tolearninglatest newsaigenocidedeepwholegaldepopulationrobotselon muskpopulation reductionlawswhatruleswhybreakingchipartifical intelligencedeep fakedeepfakechat gpt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy