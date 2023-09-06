The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 269 - Simulacrum!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video i want to look at the current REVIVAL phenomenon occurring
in Kentucky in the USA and being heavily promoted online. What on Earth
is going on here? What does REVIVAL mean anyway? What is it? The word
REVIVE carries a few different meanings. It means both “bring back to
life AND to refresh!” HOW does it apply historically to this time in
which we live when more than 80% of Americans and world citizens have
been INJECTED with the Mark of the Beast. WHO is being REVIVED anyways? I
thought from the scriptures that the Word of God preached by
Evangelists to the UNSAVED followed by SIGNS and WONDERS was the method
God had ordained for the expansion of his Kingdom. Since when did events
called REVIVALS take precedence over the pattern laid down in God’s
Word?
