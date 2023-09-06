BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 269 - Simulacrum!
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
42 followers
17 views • 09/06/2023

In this video i want to look at the current REVIVAL phenomenon occurring in Kentucky in the USA and being heavily promoted online. What on Earth is going on here? What does REVIVAL mean anyway? What is it? The word REVIVE carries a few different meanings. It means both “bring back to life AND to refresh!” HOW does it apply historically to this time in which we live when more than 80% of Americans and world citizens have been INJECTED with the Mark of the Beast. WHO is being REVIVED anyways? I thought from the scriptures that the Word of God preached by Evangelists to the UNSAVED followed by SIGNS and WONDERS was the method God had ordained for the expansion of his Kingdom. Since when did events called REVIVALS take precedence over the pattern laid down in God’s Word? Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God! darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost! darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html The Holy Spirit darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast” darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Twelve Pages - 311 Videos darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html New Tube - Darkness Is Falling Video Series - 6 Pages 311 Videos newtube.app/user/DarknessIsFalling Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series facebook.com/william.boot.7 Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5 Rumble - Darkness Is Falling 2 Backup Channel BitChute - Darkness Is Falling Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3, Darkness Is Falling - pilled.net

Keywords
sciencebibleeducationreligionculturerevelationromejesuitvaticanshadowempiredarknessisfallingwilliammbootthejesuitmilitaryorderofrome
