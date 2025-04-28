Mission Mindset Prompts Couple to Give Up Luxury and Set Sail for Jesus - Grace Fox

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Christians in North America are used to everyday conveniences like running water, plentiful food, and open access to the Word of God without fear of persecution - but it’s not like that in many other places in the world. This is a point Grace Fox - a lifelong missionary, successful author, and the mission co-director of International Messengers - makes about the realities of serving on the mission field. She has lived on a boat with her husband for the past seven years, and she knows all about leaving amenities behind and bringing the good news of the Gospel to the farthest reaches of the globe. “It’s so easy to be complacent and to love convenience,” she says. But God did not call us to an easy life - He called us to be ambassadors for Him!
TAKEAWAYS
Grace is the author of 15 books, including Names of God - Living Unafraid
It’s a great idea to let kids go on a mission trip so they can experience other cultures and perspectives
International Messengers has 300 staff members working in 30 countries
Grace emphasizes the importance of teaching kids that fear exists, but that God fights our battles for us
