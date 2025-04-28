BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Mission Mindset Prompts Couple to Give Up Luxury and Set Sail for Jesus - Grace Fox
4 months ago

Christians in North America are used to everyday conveniences like running water, plentiful food, and open access to the Word of God without fear of persecution - but it’s not like that in many other places in the world. This is a point Grace Fox - a lifelong missionary, successful author, and the mission co-director of International Messengers - makes about the realities of serving on the mission field. She has lived on a boat with her husband for the past seven years, and she knows all about leaving amenities behind and bringing the good news of the Gospel to the farthest reaches of the globe. “It’s so easy to be complacent and to love convenience,” she says. But God did not call us to an easy life - He called us to be ambassadors for Him!



TAKEAWAYS


Grace is the author of 15 books, including Names of God - Living Unafraid


It’s a great idea to let kids go on a mission trip so they can experience other cultures and perspectives


International Messengers has 300 staff members working in 30 countries


Grace emphasizes the importance of teaching kids that fear exists, but that God fights our battles for us



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

Christian Persecution video: https://bit.ly/4jh3I4T

Names of God book: https://amzn.to/446yUPu


🔗 CONNECT WITH GRACE FOX

Website: https://www.gracefox.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gracefox.author

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gracefoxauthor/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GraceFoxAuthor


🔗 CONNECT WITH INTERNATIONAL MESSENGERS

Website: https://internationalmessengers.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064628862064#

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/international.messengers/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Equipping The Persecuted: https://equippingthepersecuted.org/donate

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4ijBXXX


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

godcountriesmissionarymissionmissionstina griffincounter culture mom showgrace foxinternational messengers
