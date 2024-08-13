House of Maxwell - Bloodline of Israel’s Fragile Empire of Blackmail Maxwell, Epstein, and Mossad’s Web of Control

Ghislaine Maxwell wasn’t just Epstein's accomplice—she was reportedly his Mossad handler (herself having been recruited by pappa Maxwell), overseeing a global blackmail operation that entrapped the world's elite, with their darkest secrets fueling Israeli intelligence.

This isn’t surprising, but it’s still outrageous to grasp the extent of control exerted through blackmail. The real question is: Is Israel’s geopolitical position so fragile that it necessitates such extreme coercion? Is their survival so dependent on manipulation that they must compromise the world’s most powerful figures? This ruthless strategy reveals the true vulnerability behind their power, raising serious doubts about the future viability of such a state.

posted by TheIslanderNews