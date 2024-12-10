BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE ALLOPATHIC COMPLEX AND ITS CONSEQUENCES ☤ LUIGI NICHOLAS MANGIONE'S LAST WORDS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • 6 months ago

Dark Hegel™️ - Holy crap the plot thickens


Source: https://x.com/Dialectiks/status/1866291180708790410


Thumbnail: https://x.com/JoshBreslowTV/status/1866240957273792825


Bloody right it does - VfB has for you the Orwellized last words of Luigi Nicholas Mangione, to be fully archived on AltCastTV:


In Gladiator 1 Maximus cuts into the military tattoo that identifies him as part of the roman legion. His friend asks “Is that the sign of your god?” As Maximus carves deeper into his own flesh, as his own blood drips down his skin, Maximus smiles and nods yes. The tattoo represents the emperor, who is god. The god emperor has made himself part of Maximus’s own flesh. The only way to destroy the emperor is to destroy himself. Maximus smiles through the pain because he knows it is worth it.

These might be my last words. I don’t know when they will come for me. I will resist them at any cost. That’s why I smile through the pain.


https://archive.is/7jUsF


The plot thickens further:


This is fake. The real manifesto is only 262 words, handwritten, and was on the suspect when he was arrested.

The full text hasn't been released, but what has been reported doesn't include anything in this post, and this post doesn't include anything that has been reported.


https://www.nytimes.com/live/2024/12/09/nyregion/unitedhealthcare-ceo-shooting-news#4fdeebf4-3a8c-5e3d-9aaf-ee420c56001b


https://x.com/Dialectiks/status/1866299284544491693 [fact check]


You cannot underestimate just how significant a role social media now plays in surveillance.


Almost every single person on the planet now has a log of all their thoughts, assumptions and conclusions


Making it very simple for authorities and anyone with any interest, to chart a course of your trajectory


https://x.com/BasedMusicDad/status/1866307881315835910


https://x.com/threadreaderapp/status/1866438252506263854

Keywords
manifestobait and switchmulti pronged attackluigi nicholas mangioneunited health ceo assassinationgun grab agenda
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy