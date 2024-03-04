Ambassador of Germany arrived at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he was summoned due to the publication of a conversation recording of German officers discussing the possibility of supplying Ukraine with Taurus missiles for potential strikes on the Crimean Bridge.

Adding... Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that the "Denazification of Germany is incomplete".

Today in "No Nazis in Ukraine" News

The Nikopol City Council decided to rename a street in honor of Petro Dyachenko, who was a Nazi war criminal, perpetrator of the Holocaust, officer in the SS Galizia division, commander of the 31st Schutzmannshaft battalion, and recipient of the Nazi Iron Cross.