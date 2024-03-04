BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ambassador of Germany arrived at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he was Summoned due to the 'Leaked' publication of a Conversation Recording of German Officers
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
79 views • 03/04/2024

Ambassador of Germany arrived at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he was summoned due to the publication of a conversation recording of German officers discussing the possibility of supplying Ukraine with Taurus missiles for potential strikes on the Crimean Bridge.

🐻 His bodyguard acting tough and then trying to open the locked side of the door is hilarious though...

Adding... Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that the "Denazification of Germany is incomplete".

Adding...

Today in "No Nazis in Ukraine" News

The Nikopol City Council decided to rename a street in honor of Petro Dyachenko, who was a Nazi war criminal, perpetrator of the Holocaust, officer in the SS Galizia division, commander of the 31st Schutzmannshaft battalion, and recipient of the Nazi Iron Cross.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy