Ukranian soldier captured a Russian soldier, but Russian drone operators don't leave their own

In Chasov Yar Russian drone operators gave a chance to escape to a Russian soldier whose hands were tied. Ukranian soldier was forcing the PoW to move faster by shooting. Russian drone operators were waiting for the right moment when the two were far enough from each other and eliminated the Ukrainian.

Viktor Orban of Hungary, stated that the EU economy is suffering from "pneumonia," largely due to rising energy prices caused by sanctions against Russia:

"The European economy is suffering from pneumonia; there are serious problems and difficulties," he said in an interview with the Austrian channel Servus TV.

Orban believes that signs of deteriorating economic health are clearly visible in Austria, Germany, and other member countries.



