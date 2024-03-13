Trump, J6ers Might Get Huge Break With Supreme Court Case

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Supreme Court will hear a very important J6 case on April 16. TNA Senior Editor Rebecca Terrell joins us to discuss Fischer v. USA, which just might yield a decision boding well for Trump and possibly freeing many unjustly persecuted J6ers. Also in this episode: @ 12:34 | The House Judiciary Committee heard from special counsel Robert Hur, the man who concluded that Joe Biden shouldn’t be held responsible for hiding classified documents because he’s a senile old man. @ 21:23 | If your name is Biden or Clinton, the Department of Justice ignores your crimes. @ 32:14 | John Birch Society Field Coordinator Polly Stickney from Washington state joins us, along with a state legislator, to discuss how Birchers helped killed an attempt to create a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commission in one of the most populous counties in one of the most “woke” states.