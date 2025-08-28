Trump: “I’ve Never had a Flu Shot” to “I Got the Pfizer” to “Pfizer Vaccine is a Medical Miracle”

BEFORE Trump was Elected, Donald Trump was asked if he received yearly Flu Shots, here is his response:

• “I don’t know, I’ve never had one and I don’t get the flu. I don’t like the idea of injecting BAD STUFF into your body, which is what they do. I have friends that religiously get the flu shot and then they get the flu.”

AFTER Trump was Elected, here is what he said about Vaccines:

• “They have to get their shot, this is really going around now, they HAVE to get their shot.”

Trump was asked if he got the Covid Shot:

• Well, I got the Pfizer, and I would have been very happy with any of them. I thought a very bad statement was when they did a pause on Johnson & Johnson. I think that frightened a lot of people. That was a bad thing to do. At that time, when they did the pause, they had six people that may have had some difficulty out of millions that received it. But I think the pause was a very bad thing to do." — Donald J Trump, October 2nd 2021. Trump called the approval of the Pfizer Vaccine a “medical miracle.”

• “We’ve delivered a safe and effective vaccine in just 9 months”

• “This is one of the greatest scientific accomplishments in history.”

• “These Vaccines are Very Safe..”

• “It passed the GOLD STANDARD of Safety.”

• “This Vaccine shall be FREE to All Citizens.”

• “We want our Senior Citizens and Healthcare Workers to be First in Line.”

• “The United States is the FIRST in the World to produce a VERIFIABLY Safe Vaccine.”

• “A Vaccine will Vanquish the virus and return life back to Normal.”

• Operation Warp Speed is the Greatest Medical Manufacturing Endeavor in American History.”

Trump Calls himself “The FATHER of Vaccines”:

• “I guess in a certain way, I’m the FATHER of the Vaccine because I was the one that pushed it. To get it done in less than nine months was a miracle. Fauci said it would take 3 to 5 years. I pushed the FDA like they have never been pushed before. It’s a great vaccine, it’s a safe vaccine, it’s something that works” — Donald J Trump, April 29th 2021. SO, all of a sudden Donald Trump changes his tune on Vaccines and went from “ I have Never taken one because I don’t like Bad Stuff being Injected into your Body” to “they are a miracle” to “Safe and Effective” and will “Vanquish” the Virus and return life back to “Normal.” Doesn’t this smell just a little bit fishy? And then Trump Self-Proclaims to be the “Father of Vaccines?”

Sources:

1. Trump -- “I've NEVER had a Flu Shot and I Don't get the Flu – I don’t like injecting BAD STUFF”

https://rumble.com/v44l4y6-trump-ive-never-had-a-flu-shot-and-i-dont-get-the-flu-i-dont-like-injecting.html

2. Yahoo Finance – Trump – “I got the Pfizer Vaccine” –https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Trump+I+got+the+Pfizer+vaccine

3. Global News -- Coronavirus: Trump calls US approval of Pfizer vaccine “medical miracle” -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L8aQ-UOjLMI

4. Hidden Under Sinai -- Trump is NOT Good, says he's THE FATHER of the Vaccines

https://www.bitchute.com/video/S1AIQjGUwHWX

Mirrored - NancyDrewberry

