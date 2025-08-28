Trump: “I’ve Never had a Flu Shot” to “I Got the Pfizer” to “Pfizer Vaccine is a Medical Miracle”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
BEFORE Trump was Elected, Donald Trump was asked if he received yearly Flu Shots, here is his response:
• “I don’t know, I’ve never had one and I don’t get the flu. I don’t like the idea of injecting BAD STUFF into your body, which is what they do. I have friends that religiously get the flu shot and then they get the flu.”
AFTER Trump was Elected, here is what he said about Vaccines:
• “They have to get their shot, this is really going around now, they HAVE to get their shot.”
Trump was asked if he got the Covid Shot:
• Well, I got the Pfizer, and I would have been very happy with any of them. I thought a very bad statement was when they did a pause on Johnson & Johnson. I think that frightened a lot of people. That was a bad thing to do. At that time, when they did the pause, they had six people that may have had some difficulty out of millions that received it. But I think the pause was a very bad thing to do." — Donald J Trump, October 2nd 2021. Trump called the approval of the Pfizer Vaccine a “medical miracle.”
• “We’ve delivered a safe and effective vaccine in just 9 months”
• “This is one of the greatest scientific accomplishments in history.”
• “These Vaccines are Very Safe..”
• “It passed the GOLD STANDARD of Safety.”
• “This Vaccine shall be FREE to All Citizens.”
• “We want our Senior Citizens and Healthcare Workers to be First in Line.”
• “The United States is the FIRST in the World to produce a VERIFIABLY Safe Vaccine.”
• “A Vaccine will Vanquish the virus and return life back to Normal.”
• Operation Warp Speed is the Greatest Medical Manufacturing Endeavor in American History.”
Trump Calls himself “The FATHER of Vaccines”:
• “I guess in a certain way, I’m the FATHER of the Vaccine because I was the one that pushed it. To get it done in less than nine months was a miracle. Fauci said it would take 3 to 5 years. I pushed the FDA like they have never been pushed before. It’s a great vaccine, it’s a safe vaccine, it’s something that works” — Donald J Trump, April 29th 2021. SO, all of a sudden Donald Trump changes his tune on Vaccines and went from “ I have Never taken one because I don’t like Bad Stuff being Injected into your Body” to “they are a miracle” to “Safe and Effective” and will “Vanquish” the Virus and return life back to “Normal.” Doesn’t this smell just a little bit fishy? And then Trump Self-Proclaims to be the “Father of Vaccines?”
Sources:
1. Trump -- “I've NEVER had a Flu Shot and I Don't get the Flu – I don’t like injecting BAD STUFF”
https://rumble.com/v44l4y6-trump-ive-never-had-a-flu-shot-and-i-dont-get-the-flu-i-dont-like-injecting.html
2. Yahoo Finance – Trump – “I got the Pfizer Vaccine” –https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Trump+I+got+the+Pfizer+vaccine
3. Global News -- Coronavirus: Trump calls US approval of Pfizer vaccine “medical miracle” -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L8aQ-UOjLMI
4. Hidden Under Sinai -- Trump is NOT Good, says he's THE FATHER of the Vaccines
https://www.bitchute.com/video/S1AIQjGUwHWX
Mirrored - NancyDrewberry
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!