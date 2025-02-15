A Heartless Mayoral Administration

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What do you call a mayoral administration that has an EMPTY domed stadium downtown, but won’t open it up to the homeless?
What do you call a mayoral administration that has 280 MILLION dollars just laying around, not being used for ANYTHING—especially not to help the homeless?
What do you call a mayoral administration that makes excuses rather than help the homeless NOW?
How about heartless?
#Heartless, #Excuses, #Liars