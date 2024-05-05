BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) Crohn's Disease Protocol - (Science Based)
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
187 views • 12 months ago

Worldwide Supplier For Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) Capsules: https://sacredpurity.com/hydroxychloroquine.html


What Is Hydroxychloroquine? - https://sunfruitdan.co/4b4H7Es

The Benefits of Hydroxychloroquine! (HCQ) - (Scientifically Proven) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3Wm5wRr

How Effective Is Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) For Crohn’s Disease? - https://sunfruitdan.co/3WmslV9


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) Crohns Disease Protocol - (Science Based)


Hydroxychloroquine, sold under the brand name Plaquenil, is a medication used to prevent and treat malaria. Other uses include treating Crohn's disease.


Many months ago, I created a video exploring the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in treating Crohn’s disease, and following that, many people requested a protocol video to use it to treat Crohn’s disease.


In this video, "Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) Crohn's Disease Protocol - (Science Based)," you can learn about the protocol entirely, which is based upon scientific studies' findings when using it with patients who had Crohn’s disease.


If you want to learn about this, watch this video from start to finish!


