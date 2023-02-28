© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Meek: Gentle And Kind.
Found 3 Times In The Scriptures.
Psalm 37:11.
Zephaniah 3:12.
Matthew 5:5.
Psalm 37:11 (NIV).
But the meek will inherit the land
and enjoy peace and prosperity.
Zephaniah 3:12 (NIV).
But I will leave within you the meek and humble.
The remnant of Israel will trust in the name of the Lord.
Matthew 5:5 (NIV).
Blessed are the meek,
for they will inherit the earth.
