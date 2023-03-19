BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr Arne Burkhardt Confirms Sperm Has Been Almost Entirely Replaced By Spike Proteins
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
1331 views • 03/19/2023


333 VISIONS

Dr Arne Burkhardt shows a medical slideshow of confirmed spike proteins replacing sperm almost entirely.

The 28 year old man died 140 days after injection.
The Spike Proteins in the tests show almost no spermatocytes.
"If I were a woman in fertile age, I would not plan a motherhood from a man who was vaccinated."

