SPACE 🌌 JAMMED
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
0
58 views • 12 months ago

Thanks must go to TOOBAH [Mr_White_Tuber] for showing the video on Daytime TV, and to the channel isotope2050 for sourcing


VfB was looking to poast the Scott Adams cursefest, after he washed all of the DEI out of his brains...but then noticed that there were at the time, five copies of the video; VfB will pass on the unnecessary traffic


The title was going to be, "WHOM ELSE WOULD YOU LIKE THE GDL TO RESCUE?"


We got Stew Peters #StewCrue [thanks to OMGITSFLOOD 🌊]


We got Scott Adams [thanks to VfB 🥸]


We most likely have Lou 'Sweet Daddy' Dobbs [though, if Mike Lindell really needed his neck hair patted, VfB would oblige; don't even habs a MyPillow 🛏]


Who else should we try to get over to the DANK SIDE❓


YOU CAN HELP - do you own deepfakes [mind the new (((laws))) being written - will address this very shortly, as VfB now habs the RECEIPTS 🧾]


Now...without further ado - today's kid toucher:


Herschel Weingrod

Writer | Producer | Director

Herschel Weingrod was born on 30 October 1947 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA. He is a writer and producer, known for Trading Places (1983), Falling Down (1993) and My Stepmother Is an Alien (1988)...but NOT Space Jam? 🏀

Born October 30, 1947


https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0918339/

https://kick.com/vitaly


many comments seem to be being deleted on certain uploads on this channel - it is not me deleting them - however, be mindful of what you say - please do not call for any violence against any groups here i will delete threats or calls for violence or criminal behavior against any demographic group .. otherwise, .share whatever you like ..


Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/RrRML40EoyMd/


https://forward.com/fast-forward/538571/dilbert-cartoon-creator-scott-adams-holocaust-blog/


https://dailycaller.com/2024/05/08/live-streamers-vitaly-bradley-martin-kindergarten-cop-producer-herschel-alan-weingrod-minor-dating-site/

Keywords
groomingpederastymulti pronged attackherschel weingrodspace jammed
