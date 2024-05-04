BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Here’s why you need to detox for optimal health
Groovy Bee
Groovy BeeCheckmark Icon
161 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
289 views • 12 months ago

Groovy Bee® Detox Foot Pads are made with high-quality, all-natural ingredients carefully chosen to support your body’s natural ability to detox through sweating while you sleep.


One of the main ingredients in Groovy Bee® Detox Foot Pads that enables it to support your body’s natural ability to remove toxins is negative ion powder.


Thanks to the unpaired electrons that give them their negative charge, negative ions can attract and bind molecules with a positive electrical charge. Because environmental pollutants and toxic chemicals carry a positive charge, the negative ions in Groovy Bee® Detox Foot Pads can support your body’s natural ability to detox them out.


Shop at GroovyBee.com

Keywords
detoxnon toxicoptimal healthfoot pads
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy