Riccardo Bosi: Special Operations

The War For The World

* Clandestine and covert ops are transitioning to high-visibility, conventional-force overt ops.

* “Rip off the band-aid and let’s just do it!” is exciting, but flawed, strategy.

* It is not the big armies that win battles; it is the good ones.





The full webcast is linked below.





AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (7 May 2025)

https://rumble.com/v6t0zfh-australiaone-party-the-green-room-7-may-2025-800pm-aest.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Na8KLIubMt0u