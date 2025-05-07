Riccardo Bosi: Special Operations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The War For The World
* Clandestine and covert ops are transitioning to high-visibility, conventional-force overt ops.
* “Rip off the band-aid and let’s just do it!” is exciting, but flawed, strategy.
* It is not the big armies that win battles; it is the good ones.
The full webcast is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (7 May 2025)
https://rumble.com/v6t0zfh-australiaone-party-the-green-room-7-may-2025-800pm-aest.html