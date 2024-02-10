BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hunt Brother's Floor Trader Talks With The Morgan Report
The Morgan Report
The Morgan ReportCheckmark Icon
391 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
225 views • 02/10/2024

Hunt Brother's Floor Trader Talks With The Morgan Report | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

The story of the Hunt brothers and their attempt to corner the silver market is a classic example of speculative investment and market manipulation on a grand scale. The Hunt brothers, Herbert and Nelson "Bunker" Hunt, heirs to an oil fortune, embarked on a bold strategy in the late 1970s. Their belief in inevitable inflation and the subsequent devaluation of paper currency led them to silver, a precious metal they viewed as a safeguard against economic instability.

Peter Thomas was present on the trading floor during this period and shares his account of the events.

Watch this video on Hunt Brother's Floor Trader Talks With The Morgan Report, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Hunt Brother's Floor Trader Talks With The Morgan Report.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join

Keywords
silverfinanceeconomic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy