Personal Prophecies which Relate to You 07/15/2024

Today Pastor Stan shares Prophecies that was given to him and Prophet Leslie Johnson about their future, and you just might be a part of it, should you wish to increase the Kingdom of God.

00:00 - Missile, Green Pellets & Gas

02:59 - Our End

07:02 - Prophecies from Stan

16:51 - Word to Stan & Leslie

25:07 - Prophecy to Stan

29:09 - Our Sponsors





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support