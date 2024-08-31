UNLEASHING THE POWER OF GOD Part 12: Trial by Fire

Imagine being forcibly removed from your parents and taken to a faraway land where you are made a eunuch and expected to devote your life in service to a foreign king. This was the situation of three Jewish teenagers.

You know them as Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego. It was not a good situation, but their resolve to implicitly trust the Lord saw them blessed with wisdom and power as they rose to the top echelons within the Babylonian government.

Nevertheless, Nebuchadnezzar still ordered them to worship a golden statue or endure a painful death by fire. Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego did not bother to pray over the matter and bluntly told the king something to the effect that pigs would fly before they bowed to the statue.

It is important to note that they didn't know if God was going to rescue them or let them die in the fire but history shows that God honored their faith and used them to show King Nebuchadnezzar and his court that the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob was supreme and far above the demon gods of Babylon. God is still a worker of miracles; He is the same yesterday, today and forever.

