They All Just Keep Lying Lying Lying And Selling You Bullshit
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
166 followers
2
183 views • 7 months ago

https://x.com/PetalsPea/status/1848562129059655982?t=lg47_p6m7VKDznbbzx2oSQ&s=19


Sabrina Wallace RE: Some Folks Up In Morocco 🇲🇦 "That Have An IEEE Paying Membership" - RumbleDad's "Crystal Ball" Is Laughing His Ass Off R.N. As He Gets All His Papers For Free! 🤣

https://rumble.com/v5jmj9p-335294989.html

.

https://x.com/PetalsPea/status/1848534378831331446?t=KIIlbVLzNye5nNK28o0CFA&s=19


Sabrina Wallace RE: Mike Adams The Health Ranger Report Is The Biggest Fraud Sensors MC Gatekeeper In The Alt. MEDIA World! Can He Even Read? Can Any Of Them Even Read?

https://rumble.com/v5jlwuj-335265931.html

.

https://x.com/PetalsPea/status/1844172773796819193?t=6fh3MnMFfZORoYhKS6OM-g&s=19


Sabrina Wallace RE: The Co'intel Clowns And "That Man Up In Canada With His Crystal Ball"

https://rumble.com/v5i48l1-332761717.html

.

Exploring biodigital convergence : what happens when biology and digital technology merge?: PH4-185/2019E-PDF - Government of Canada Publications

https://rumble.com/v5gsk29-330537105.html

.

https://publications.gc.ca/site/eng/9.881083/publication.html

.

Part 1 Converging Technologies for Improving Human Performance NANOTECHNOLOGY, BIOTECHNOLOGY, INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND COGNITIVE SCIENCE NSF/DOC-sponsored report Mihail C. Roco and William Sims Bainbridge, National Science Foundation 2002

https://rumble.com/v5elq79-326859237.html

Part 2. https://rumble.com/v5eqp2d-327091045.html

.

Yo Grok: Is the Human Body connected to the Internet of Nano Things at the Physical Layer under 6G IoBnT?

https://rumble.com/v5d95b0-324592668.html

.

Wirelessly Hacking Gene to Reprogram Human Genome Alumni University at Buffalo - Scientists Are Using The Human Body As The Antenna In 6g IMT-2030

https://rumble.com/v5cbz6z-323045099.html

.

Bio-Cyber Interfaces for Intrabody Molecular Communications Systems IoBnT 6G Funded by Science Foundation Ireland and the Department of Agriculture

https://rumble.com/v5dntvd-325277689.html

.

PANACEA: An Internet of Bio-NanoThings Application for Early Detection and Mitigation of Infectious Diseases - Genetically Engineered Cells ITU-IEEE

https://rumble.com/v5cbk4p-323025577.html

.

National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI) - Nanotechnology - Nanosensors - nanoscale network - Molecular nanotechnology - Intrabody Molecular Communication - The Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT) 6G

https://rumble.com/v5c3snw-322663388.html

.

Market $ize & Growth 2030: Nanotechnology, nano-Medicine, Nanonetworks (IOnT)(IOBNT), nano sensors, Body Area Networks, 6G, Optogenetics! - Money Talks & Bullshit Walks!

https://rumble.com/v5cpt7m-323690530.html

.

Nanotechnology: A Revolution in Modern Industry - PMC - Nano In Literally Everything!

https://rumble.com/v5cl9lt-nanotechnology-a-revolution-in-modern-industry-pmc-nano-in-literally-everyt.html

.

Nanotechnology for biosensors

https://rumble.com/v5dfy9p-nanotechnology-for-biosensors.html

Keywords
trump20242030covid
