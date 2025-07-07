SUSPECT IN CUSTODY ⚧ IN VIOLENT ATTACKS IN OLD TOWN PORTLAND POLICE SAY [EXCUSE ME - IT IS MA'AM❗]

#Portland #KATU #Oregon

Police took someone into custody Friday night who they said threatened people with a stick, cut someone with a knife, punched another person and “was so violent they had to be sedated” before being taken to a hospital.





UPDATE





As of Saturday, July 5, Portland Police told KATU News the person was treated and released from the hospital, and that the suspect was not able to be identified but was booked into jail on felony assault in the second degree, and misdemeanor assault in the fourth degree under the name "Jane Doe." {WhatwhatWHAT?!? - VfB]





Police asked for the public's help in identifying the suspect by emailing [email protected] and referencing case number 25-177673.





