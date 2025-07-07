BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SUSPECT IN CUSTODY ⚧ IN VIOLENT ATTACKS IN OLD TOWN PORTLAND POLICE SAY [EXCUSE ME - IT IS MA'AM❗]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
196 views • 2 months ago

 #Portland #KATU #Oregon

Police took someone into custody Friday night who they said threatened people with a stick, cut someone with a knife, punched another person and “was so violent they had to be sedated” before being taken to a hospital.


FULL STORY: https://katu.com/news/local/suspect-in-custody-in-violent-attacks-in-old-town-portland-police-say

_______________

Stay up to date with our social media:


KATU on Facebook: / katunews

KATU on Twitter: / katunews

Subscribe to KATU on YouTube: / @katunews


Daily News Playlist: • KATU Daily News Playlist


For more information, visit https://katu.com/


Have a news tip? Send it directly to us:


Email us: [email protected]

Call the Newsroom: 503.231.4222


KATU is a OR based station and a ABC Television affiliate owned and operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country today.


#KATU #Katu2abc #Portland #Oregon #localnews #oregonnews


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0vfW763SU5Q


UPDATE


As of Saturday, July 5, Portland Police told KATU News the person was treated and released from the hospital, and that the suspect was not able to be identified but was booked into jail on felony assault in the second degree, and misdemeanor assault in the fourth degree under the name "Jane Doe." {WhatwhatWHAT?!? - VfB]


Police asked for the public's help in identifying the suspect by emailing [email protected] and referencing case number 25-177673.


LET'S START WITH: IT'S A MAN, BABY❗

Keywords
transapocalypseviolent attacksexcuse me it is maamold town portlandmental insanity on parade
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy