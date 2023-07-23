⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (23 July 2023) - ENG Text Only

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation



23 July 2023

▫️ Last night the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a group strike with long-range, sea- and air- based precision weapons against sites where terrorist acts against the Russian Federation were being prepared with the use of unmanned boats, as well as places where they were being manufactured near Odessa. There were foreign mercenaries in the affected facilities.

All the targets have been destroyed.

▫️ The AFU continued unsuccessful attempts to conduct offensive actions in Donetsk, Krasny Liman, South Donetsk, and Zaporozhye directions.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, as a result of coordinated & active actions by units of the Yug Group of Forces, aviation & artillery, 14 enemy attacks have been successfully repelled near Belogorovka, Mayorsk, Veseloye, Vodyanoye, Severnoye and Kleshcheevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ In addition, enemy units have been hit close to Vesyoloye and Kleshcheevka (DPR).

▫️ The enemy losses were up to 370 UKR servicemen, 6 armoured fighting vehicles, 24 motor vehic, 2 U.S.-manuf M777 artillery syst & 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer.

▫️ 3 ammo depots of the 22nd, 24th & 54th mechanised brigades of the AFU have been also eliminated close to Spornoye, Dzerzhinsk & Stupochki (DPR).

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of coordinated actions by aviation, artil, heavy flame thrower syst & units of the Tsentr GOF, 6 enemy attacks have been repelled close to Novovodyanoye & Karmazinovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️ In addition, AFU manpower & hardware have been hit near Yampolovka (DPR) & Ploshchanka, Chervonaya Dibrova & Nevskoye (LPR).

▫️ The activities of 1 UKR sabotage & recon group have been suppressed close to Nevskoye (LPR).

▫️ 1 ammo depot of the AFU 95th Airborne Assault Brig has been destroyed near Serebryanka (DPR).

▫️ The enemy losses were over 130 UKR servicemen, 10 armoured fighting vehic, 4 pickup trucks, 1 Akatsiya self-propelled artil syst, 2 D-30 howitzers & 1 D-20 howitzer.

▫️ In S Donetsk direction, as a result of actions by aviation & artil of the Vostok GOF, an enemy attack has been repelled close to Novomikhailovka (DPR).

▫️ In addition, AFU manpower & hardware have been hit near Staromayorskoye (DPR) & Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, as a result of actions of the Group's units & artil, 2 enemy attacks have been successfully repelled near Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️ AFU units have been hit close to Novodanilovka, Malaya Tokmachka & Charivnoye (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️ 1 munition depot of AFU 105th Artil Brig has been destroyed near Novoivanovka (Zaporozhye region).

▫️ The enemy losses were over 160 UKR servicemen, 7 Leopard tanks, 15 armoured fighting vehicl, of 10 Bradley infantry fighting vehic, 5 motor vehic, 1 M777 artil syst, as well as Msta-B & D-20 howitzers.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the Zapad GOF have struck AFU manpower & hardware close to Molchanovo, Figolyovka, Popovka, Ivanovka, Pershotravnyovoye, Kislovka & Orlyanka (Kharkov reg), and Stelmakhovka (LPR).



▫️ The enemy losses were up to 30 UKR servicemen, 3 armoured fighting vehic, 3 motor vehic, & 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer.

▫️ In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 60 UKR servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehic & 9 motor vehic.

▫️ 1 AFU ammo depot has been destroyed near Zmiyevka (Kherson reg).

▫️ OP-Tacti & Army aviation, Missile Troops & Artil of the AF of the RU FED have neutralised 104 AFU artil units at their firing positions, manpower & hardware in 132 areas.

▫️ In addition, 3 command posts of 47th, 66th mech & 95th Aborne assault brig of the AFU have been hit close to Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye reg), Novovodyanoye (LPR) & Serebryanka (DPR).

▫️ 1 fuel depot of the AFU 33th Mech Brig has been destroyed near Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️ Fighter Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces have shot down 1 AFU Su-25 aircraft near Verolyubovka (DPR).

▫️ AD facil have intercepted 1 HIMARS multi-launch rcket syst projectile & 1 Storm Shadow cruise mis.

▫️ In addition, 28 UKR UAV destroyed close to Olshana, Tavolzhanka (Kharkov reg), Verkhnekamenka, Oborotnovka, Privolye, Nikolayevka, Topolevka (LPR), Opytnoye, Novopetrikovka, Lipovoye, Trudovoye, Soledar, Yelenovka (DPR), Novoye, Zelenopol, Peremozhnoye, Kuibyshevo, Pologi (Zaporozhye reg).

📊In total, 457 airplanes, 243 helic, 5,197 UAV, 426 AD missile syst, 10,854 tanks & other armoured fighting vehic, 1,139 fighting vehic equipped w MLRS, 5,573 field artil cannons & mortars, as well as 11,848 SM motor vehic have been destroyed during the SMO.