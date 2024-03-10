Gaza, where resilience shines brighter than despair…

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a world where resilience shines brighter than despair, young girls in Gaza are redefining strength and empowerment. Journalist Hammam Younis captures a heartening scene: Sundos, Duaa, Janna, and Layan, amidst the remnants of conflict, collecting tiles and stones. Not for a playground, but to rebuild—a tent they call home. This isn’t just about survival; it’s about crafting hope from ruins. This is ‘girl power’ in its purest form.