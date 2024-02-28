Political Targets

* Who are the real threats to democracy?

* Leftists embrace extreme tactics.

* This isn’t really about saving humanity.

* Jack Smith makes an absurd claim.

* We all see the bias in the DOJ.

* [Bidan] is constantly protected; so far, he skirts justice on docs.

* One flimsy excuse for Joe after another.

* We see how the game is played.

* Even Jeb is defending Trump?

* DJT is not the only target.

* Political cases threaten free enterprise.





The full segment is linked below.





Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (27 February 2024)

https://youtu.be/1JVa1m0fPB4