Who really controls and owns the majority of the United States w/ Dr. Dave Janda
197 views • 11 months ago

Dr. Dave Janda returns to the program to discuss who owns most of the world. The fake front men who disguise that ownership and how they manipulate all of us to enrich themselves and their cronies. We also discuss the top down axis vs the left right axis. How that false dichotomy serves to create division so we fight amongst ourselves and never focus on the real issues at hand. Follow Dr. Dave Janda and his Operation platform at https://davejanda.com/


newsnew world orderrothchildswhosarah westalldave jandangopayseurcbdcbanking familiesfed now
