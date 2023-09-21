This Is Agenda 2030 Living At Its Finest

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here is a early preview of what living in a 15 minute "smart city" will be like. Pay an exorbitant price for a glorified prison cell no larger than the space inside a large RV. A stack and pack apodment as this company calls them. Imagine living in one of these micro apartments and wanting to go to the store to grab a cup of coffee or snack, but you can't because you are literally locked inside and unable to leave.